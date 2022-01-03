Nenagh a look back at 2021

Between Covid-19 lockdowns, vaccinations and the return of live events and new developments, 2021 was an interesting year.

Here is a look back at some of headlines from Nenagh.

The first Covid-19 vaccinations

January 2021 saw the beginnings of the vaccination programme, starting with healthcare workers, the elderly and people with underlying conditions.

In April 2021, the first mass vaccination centres opened, including in the Abbey Court Nenagh.

€9.5 million investment in the regeneration of Nenagh

In March, €9,525,000 in funding was announced for a number of developments in Nenagh town.

The project would build a Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Energy on Martyr's road and enhancements to Friar Street Civic Plaza, Martyr's Road Town Park and Martyr's Road streetscape improvements.

The project is a partnership between Tipperary County Council, Tipperary Energy Agency, North Tipperary Development Company, Community Power, Limerick Institute of Technology and SigaHydro.



Tipperary County Council signed the contract for the Historic Quarter.

In April, Tipperary County Council signed the contract to develop the town's historic quarter.

David Flannery leads the architecture team with other companies, including Carrig Conservation, John Cronin & Associates, CHL Consulting Company, Event, Red C Research & Marketing, O'Reilly Hyland Tierney, Bernard Seymour Landscape, Punch Consulting and Varming Consulting Engineers.

The three pillars of the historic quarter are Nenagh Castle, Banba Square and Nenagh Gaol.

Other features of the quarter include the new tourism office, Nenagh Arts Centre, the genealogy and heritage centre, the former Rialto cinema and buildings at 35/36 Pearse Street,

The project is being funded through the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF).

The Community Garden reopened

In June, the popular Community Wellness Garden on Clare street reopened after closing for a year.

The Tidy Towns committee, in partnership with Silver Arch Family Resource centre, took over the lease.

With the help of the Tipperary County Council, the garden was reopened to the public.

New TV and Film Studio for Nenagh gets the go-ahead

SilverRock Studios gets the go-ahead

The SilverRock Studio planned for the old Rohr site at Lisbunny got the go-ahead in November.

The project is expected to provide 250 construction jobs and 250 staff positions.

Planning permission had been lodged in the summer.

The New Tourist Office

In November, the new Nenagh Tourist Office opened its doors.

Spearheaded by Rosemary Joyce and designed by Ann Scroope, the new tourist office celebrates the achievements of people in Nenagh and the natural landscape surrounding it.

Nenagh also welcomed its new tourist's officer Victoria Lee who now manages the centre.

Terryglass was announced as North Tipperary's tidiest town

Terryglass became North Tipperary's tidiest town and gold medal winner.

It received 350 points, just five points short of taking the national title.

Nenagh, Birdhill and Silvermines received bronze medals in the competition.

Christmas events

Nenagh was host to a series of successful Christmas events.

The annual tractor run and the Light Up Nenagh festival ran this festive season.

The annual Youghal Quay Christmas Swim celebrated its 30th year.