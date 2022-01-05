Search

05 Jan 2022

Templemore: a look back at 2021

Here's what happened in 2021

Templemore: Looking back at 2021

Historic Templemore Town Hall

Here is what happened in Templemore in 2021. 

The allocation of €53,000 funding for the Templemore Town Park

In January 2021, the Templemore Community Development Association (TCDA) welcomed €53,000 in funding to upgrade the town park. 

The plan is to use the funding to upgrade pathways, install benches and improve the signage, amenity area and entrance. 

In June, the outgoing Thurles Municipal District Cathaoirleach Noel Coonan officially opened the newly resurfaced walking route in Templemore Town Park.

People in Templemore rallied to save the local GP service

In September, people in Templemore protested the closing of the local GP service. 

The HSE could not find a replacement for the doctor in place who was due to retire. 

Tipperary County Council passed a motion supporting the protest and calling on the HSE to suspend the transfer of patients from the Templemore surgery. 

TD’s Jackie Cahill (Fianna Fail), Michael Lowery (Independent) and Martin Browne (Sinn Fein) raised the issue in the Dail. 


The Bank of Ireland closed its doors

The Bank of Ireland in Templemore closed its doors for the last time in October 2021. 

The building had been the home of a local bank since 1879. 

The local post office has taken over the majority of the services provided by the Bank of Ireland in Templemore.

Templemore Golf Club celebrated its 50th anniversary

The Templemore Golf Club celebrated its 50th anniversary in September. 

A ceremony for the unveiling of a plaque and a three-day golf classic took place over the weekend of September 24. 

St Joseph's Primary School celebrated their 70th anniversary with a book launch

St Joseph's Primary School celebrated their 70th anniversary in December. 

They launched their book 'Our History 1951-2021' to celebrate the occasion.

Due to public health restrictions, the ceremony was live-streamed with pupils and teachers watching from home. 

