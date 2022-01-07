Search

07 Jan 2022

Tipperary centre to begin vaccinating those aged over five years

Tipperary centre to begin vaccinating those aged over five years

Tipperary centre to begin vaccinating those aged over five years

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Covid-19 vaccination centre in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, will begin vaccinating children aged between five and 11 years this Friday.

The clinics will run from 2pm until 6.30pm.

There will be a further clinic on Saturday from 8.30am until 6.30pm.

The online registration portal is open for parents/guardians to register all other children aged 5-11 years at https://bit.ly/3JFIQmt

Parents and guardians must register their children, and provide consent for the vaccination, prior to attending. No exceptions can be made.

This can be done either online or by telephone. The swiftest way to register is online. All a parent or guardian needs to register a child is:

- Parent/guardian’s own mobile phone number

- Parent/guardian’s own email address

- The child’s PPS number

- The child’s Eircode

Anyone who is unable to register online may register by phone via the Covid-19 helpline at Freephone 1800-700700, from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, or 9am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, walk-in booster clinics for those aged 30 years and over will take place this Friday from 8.30am until 12.30pm.

Scheduled SwiftQueue booster clinics for 16-29-year-olds will also take place in the centre from 8.30am until 12.30pm.

Scheduled SwiftQueue booster clinics for those aged between 16 and 29 years will take place on Sunday between 8.30am and 6.30pm.

A walk-in booster clinic for the same cohort will also take place during the same time.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media