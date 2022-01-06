New mini-documentary explores Tipperary Town's history and culture

Excel Centre in Tipperary Town
Tipperary Town Revitalisation and Tipperary Excel Centre have released a 20-minute documentary about the history of Tipperary Town.
The documentary called Welcome to Tipperary Town has so far been watched more than 7,000 times.
⚜️With over 7400 views already online we are delighted to bring you 'Welcome to Tipperary' which is now available to view on our website.— Tipperaryexcel (@Tipperaryexcel) January 6, 2022
It couldnt be easier to watch, simply click this link:https://t.co/oFIN7y0Jtp pic.twitter.com/3ykVlGCx10
The documentary celebrates Tipperary Town's historical past and covers its development, conflicts and local events from the Famine and the War of Independence.
It also features the history of the Tipperary Town park, Abbey School and its two churches, St Michael's and St Marys.
The video was written and narrated by Dr Denis G Murnane, produced by Mary Alice O'Connor and filmed by Caleb Barrett.
It can be viewed on the Tipperary Excel Centre website.
