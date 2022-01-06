Search

06 Jan 2022

New mini-documentary explores Tipperary Town's history and culture

The 20-minute video was produced by Tipperary Town Revitalisation and the Excel Centre

Excel Centre in Tipperary Town

Tipperary Town Revitalisation and Tipperary Excel Centre have released a 20-minute documentary about the history of Tipperary Town. 

The documentary called Welcome to Tipperary Town has so far been watched more than 7,000 times.


The documentary celebrates Tipperary Town's historical past and covers its development, conflicts and local events from the Famine and the War of Independence.   

It also features the history of the Tipperary Town park, Abbey School and its two churches, St Michael's and St Marys.  

The video was written and narrated by Dr Denis G Murnane, produced by Mary Alice O'Connor and filmed by Caleb Barrett. 

It can be viewed on the Tipperary Excel Centre website. 

Tipperary University Hospital

Local News

