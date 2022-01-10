WATCH: Highlights of Thurles CBS V Cashel CS in Harty Cup

Thurles CBS clinched a spot in the last four of the Harty Cup after defeating Tipperary rivals Cashel Community School in the quarter-finals.
Played in Boherlahan, Thurles led from the traps and had too much for a young Cashel team who accredited themselves well, but couldn't live with the CBS players. See highlights below
@cbsthurles march forward today in #hartycup QF against @cashel_cs thanks to these goals. @Munsterpps @MunsterGAA @TipperaryGAA pic.twitter.com/asfqUHgLxz— Clubber (@ClubberGaa) January 8, 2022
