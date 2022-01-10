Boil water notice update for Carrick-on-Suir

Boil notice update for Carrick-on-Suir
Irish Water is reminding customers in Carrick-on-Suir that the boil water notice issued on St Stephen's Day is still in place.
Irish Water's Colin Cunningham says they expect upgrade works to be complete by the end of the week.
"Upgrade works are being undertaken at the water treatment plant and are expected to be complete later this week. Following completion of the works and receipt of satisfactory water quality results, Irish Water will consult with the HSE and lift the boil water notice.
"The notice will be lifted as soon as it is safe to do so. At this time, we anticipate that the notice will remain in place until late this week or early next week, said Mr Cunningham.
Irish Water says the public can check if their property is affected by going to the website and searching their eircode.
They also say vulnerable customers who have concerns can contact the customer care team on 1800 278 278.
"I would like to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation while we work to restore a safe water supply to the community. Please continue to boil water before use until further notice," said Mr Cunningham.
