Boil water notice update for Carrick-on-Suir

Irish Water is reminding customers in Carrick-on-Suir that the boil water notice issued on St Stephen's Day is still in place.

Irish Water's Colin Cunningham says they expect upgrade works to be complete by the end of the week.

"Upgrade works are being undertaken at the water treatment plant and are expected to be complete later this week. Following completion of the works and receipt of satisfactory water quality results, Irish Water will consult with the HSE and lift the boil water notice.

"The notice will be lifted as soon as it is safe to do so. At this time, we anticipate that the notice will remain in place until late this week or early next week, said Mr Cunningham.

Irish Water says the public can check if their property is affected by going to the website and searching their eircode.

They also say vulnerable customers who have concerns can contact the customer care team on 1800 278 278.

"I would like to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation while we work to restore a safe water supply to the community. Please continue to boil water before use until further notice," said Mr Cunningham.

Water must be boiled for

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked before eating;

brushing of teeth;

brushing of teeth; Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.



While the boil water notice is in place, the following actions should be taken.

While the boil water notice is in place, the following actions should be taken. Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;

Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;

Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds, it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.



