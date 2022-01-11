Tickets now available for Nenagh CBS Harty Cup quarter-final

Nenagh CBS's Harty Cup quarter-final will not be streamed tomorrow due to technical difficulties with the streaming provider. See below
Due do technical issues faced last week, we’ve agreed with Munster that we’ll take a step back this week from live streaming to assess the situation, add more contingency and then look at future plans. For details on streams for this week, check @MunsterGAA.— Clubber (@ClubberGaa) January 11, 2022
The game against De La Salle College, Waterford throws-in at Bansha at 1.00 and anyone who want to see the game will need to purchase tickets at the following link: https://www.universe.com/users/munster-gaa-TR8ZGN
