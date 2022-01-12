Search

12 Jan 2022

Christmas Covid rates in Tipp were lowest in Ireland according to figures

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

The Covid-19 incidence rate in Tipperary was below the national average over the Christmas period according to latest figures.

Figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show the 7-day incidence rate in the Premier County was 1,227 per 100,000 of population between St Stephen’s Day and New Year’s Day, compared with the national figure of 1,366.

County Kerry had the lowest incidence rate over the same period at 884 per 100,000, while Westmeath was at the opposite end of the scale, at more than double the national figure at 3,056.

