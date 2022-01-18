Ryan calls for lighting near busy Thurles factory

Councillor Jim Ryan has said that Tipperary County Council should provide lighting on the approach to a factory in Thurles that employs almost 400 people.

Ryan made the comments at a Thurles Municipal District meeting, calling for the footpath leading to Dew Valley Foods to be lit up in a bid to make things safer for those travelling in and out for shifts.

The council have said they will see if it’s feasible.

“I asked the council here in Thurles to provide street lighting out as far as the Dew Valley Foods factory here in Thurles.

“Now, that factory employs close on 400 people 24 hours a day, so there is a need for lighting out to it and at the moment, there is a footpath that goes out as far as the factory, but incredibly there is no lights on the footpath, so it is extremely dark when people are walking out there and with all the safety concerns we’ve heard recently.”