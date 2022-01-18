Search

18 Jan 2022

Deaths in Tipperary Tuesday January 18

Deaths in Tipperary Tuesday January 18

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Jan 2022

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Deaths  in Tipperary tuesday January 18


The death has occurred of Bobby (Robert) McCarthy
Ahenny, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary
Bobby (Robert) McCarthy. Late of Ahenny Carrick on Suir Co Tipperary. Died 15 January 2022.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Sharon, Lorraine, Valerie and Martha, sister Phyllis, brothers Pat and Gerard, sister in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home New Street Carrick on Suir on Tuesday evening 18th January from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at Faugheen Church on Wednesday 19th January for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.Funeral can be viewed live from 2pm thank you https://www.irishlivestream.com/19012022bm

The death has occurred of DENIS TARRANT
Knockballynoe, Kilfeacle, Tipperary
TARRANT, Knockballynoe, Kilfeacle, Tipperary - 17th January 2022; peacefully in the tender care of Cluain Arann Community Nursing Unit, Tipperary. Denis - predeceased by his wife Miriam - deeply regretted by his loving sons Willie & Peter, daughter-in-law Stephanie, brothers & sister, granddaughter Isabella, grandsons Corey & Iarlaith, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.

The death has occurred of Moira Mernagh (née Moroney)
35 Sean Treacy Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary
Moira Mernagh (nee Moroney), 35 Sean Treacy Avenue, Thurles, January 17th, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption in her 100th year. Predeceased by her husband John and her baby son John. Will be sadly missed by her loving children Joe, Billy, Gerry, Breda and Martin and families, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her adored cousin Phil (Ryan).

 

REST IN PEACE

 

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on this Tuesday evening from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. to arrive in the Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.45 p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Harvey
Cooleen, Birdhill, Tipperary
Harvey, Patrick, (Paddy), Cooleen, Birdhill, Co. Tipperary formerly of Roadstone. 16th January 2022 peacefully at the University hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Patsy. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Sinead and Bridget, son Tom, daughter in law Justyna, granddaughter Patricia, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Wednesday 19th January from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. for family and close friends. Arrival at the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside Birdhill on Thursday 20th for Requiem Mass at 11.30 A.M., burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Tipperary Search and Rescue.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media