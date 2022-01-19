Drom & Inch face Clare champs once again in Munster final

Drom-Inch (Tipperary) V Scarriff Ogonnelloe (Clare), Saturday January 22nd @3pm, Mallow.



Tipperary senior champions Drom-Inch are only 60 minutes away from retaining their Munster senior crown if they can overcome Clare champions and 2019 winner Scariff Ogonnelloe.

Three years ago an impressive Scariff Ogonnelloe outfit defeated Drom-Inch to become the second ever Clare team to win the Munster final and the first in 30 years. It was an unbelievable season for them having won their first ever county title earlier in the year.

In 2020 Inagh Kilnamona won the Clare championship but were subsequently beaten by Drom-Inch in the delayed 2020 Munster final. Scarriff Ogonnelloe were crowned champions again in 2021 beating Truagh/Clonlara in a replay after extra time failed to separate the sides two weeks previously.

Scarriff manager is Lorrha native David O’Sullivan and speaking to The Clare Echo after the final he expressed his determination to drive on and win more silverware.

They have already passed the first test with victory over Inniscarra of Cork in the semi-final in a titanic battle. Ashling Corbett impressed on the frees with 5 points while Susan Vaughan, Susan Daly and Mairead Scanlon are all key players.

A close counter is expected between two evenly balanced sides. Drom-Inch will be hoping for more of the same of goalkeeper Caoimhe Bourke who’s had a great season and their defensive unit which have been rock solid. Up front Joanne Ryan and Miriam Campion got 3 excellent points from play in the toughest of conditions against Newcastle West.

While no one can question the work rate and attitude of the rest of the attack, Pat Ryan and his management team will be hoping they can cut open the opposition defence more often this weekend and start to convert more of their scoring opportunities. An exciting, closely fought game is in store.