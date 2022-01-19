Nenagh Snooker wins another Munster title

The new institute snooker club has defended their premier Munster club title and secured a record 10th Munster crown.

The team consisting of captain Mark Walsh, Brendan O Donoghue, Paidi Kelly, Tom Gleeson and Tony Seymour put in a huge effort in preparing for this defence and produced big performances in retaining the title for the north Tipperary club.

After the group stage the New Institute were top qualifiers and drew Norris snooker club (Waterford) in the semifinals.

Brendan O’Donoghue was first to win his match 3-0 followed by Tony Seymour who also claimed victory on a 3-0 score. Seymour was next to win his match also by 3-0.

It was a resounding result considering that the Nenagh men had lost to Norris’s in the group stage the previous day. All set for a 4 o clock final showdown with the Crucible (Cork) who came through against a fancied Limerick side (St John’s) in their semi final.

Before the final the opening ceremony for the international snooker challenge cup which consisted of Ireland, France , Northern Ireland and Scotland was held and set the stage for the Munster final.

All started well for the Nenagh Club with all players going 1-0 on all tables. O’Donoghue won his match against Greg Casey 3-0 followed by Mark Walsh beating Daniel O'Regan 3-1.

At this stage the match was still finely poised on the last 3 tables, and Tony came through first beating Ryan Cronin 3-1 in a great match to win the Munster championships and win a record 10th crown for the club completing a fantastic achievement.