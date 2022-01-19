Tipperary politicians call for security for search and rescue service

Tipperary TD's and Senators have joined a united front with other south east Oireachtas members in asking for financial help for Rescue 117.
The Waterford-based search and rescue service is called upon regularly to assist in Tipperary operations, and politicians are seeking to secure its future for the coming years.
TD's and Senators from Tipp, Waterford, Wexford, Carlow and Kilkenny met yesterday, and agreed to seek guarantees from the Transport Minister about its retention.
They’re requesting a meeting with Eamon Ryan to ensure the Waterford base won’t be under threat and will still be available in emergencies in the region.
New caterers will be in place at Clonmel Golf Club from February 1, 2022. We wish them every success.
Tony Seymour, Paudie Kelly, Mark Walsh, Tom Gleeson, and Brendan O'Donoghue after their Munster win.
CBS Thurles student Emmet Fogarty receives Quercus Entrance Scholarship based on his leaving cert results
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.