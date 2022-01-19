Search

20 Jan 2022

More progress made by Tipperary's Sarah and Stefano on this week's Operation Transformation

More progress made by Tipperary's Sarah and Stefano on this week's Operation Transformation

20 Jan 2022

On this week's show, Stefano upped the workouts in the living room with trainer Karl Henry.

An issue for the Clonmel based hairdresser was the amount of cigarettes he has been smoking, coming from stress at work, which was also cutting into his eating schedule.

Stefano fell slightly below his weight loss target but he has reduced his number and continues in the right direction - with a significant reduction in his waist-line.

He will be hoping to structure his meal plans more, while increasing the intensity of his workouts.

Ballina's Sarah O'Connor was attempting to convert her family to the plan set out for her, with everyone coming in line with her healthy meal plan.

Sarah is concerned that her advised reduction in steps is getting in the way of her social walks with friends which has affected her routine.

She also got her booster vaccine which knocked her for six and has meant she needed two to three days of rest to recover, under orders from trainer Karl Henry.

The results were excellent for Sarah, as she easily surpassed her weight loss target.

