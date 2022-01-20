WATCH: Tipperary students create video of their interpretation of World War truce in 1914

The 5th and 6th classes of Cappawhite National School, 2021-2022, have created a video giving their interpretation of the 1914 Christmas Truce during World War 1.
The 5th and 6th classes of Cappawhite National School, 2021-2022, have created a video giving their interpretation of the 1914 Christmas Truce during World War 1.
On that historic occasion Allied and German troops ceased fire for one moment in time to celebrate Christmas together. They shared photos and stories of home and played a unique game of soccer on no-man's land.
In the video WW1 veteran, Grandad Billy, shares his recollection of the events surrounding this historical occasion and his journey from boyhood innocence to the life of a hardened soldier in the trenches.
The video can be viewed below:
Robert Kenney, winner of the October Monthly Medal at Carrick- on-Suir Golf Club, accepting his prize from Captain, Roy Buchanan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.