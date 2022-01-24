Search

24 Jan 2022

Boherlahan girls help Cashel Community School to Munster camogie title

Boherlahan girls help Cashel Community School to Munster camogie title

The Boherlahan/Dualla representatives who were part of the Cashel Community School Munster ‘A’ camogie final victory over Coachford College at Mahon, Cork on Saturday last, January 22

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Jan 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Congratulations
Huge congrats to Cashel Community School Senior Camogie girls and their mentors on being crowned Munster A Champions last Saturday. The girls had a tough battle to overcome Coachford College on a score line of 1-7 to 0-7.
This was a super result for an incredibly talented bunch of girls.
Well done to all the Boherlahan/Dualla club representatives Caoimhe Maher, Ciara Gahan, Leah Kavanagh, Mollie Gilmartin, Lisa O’Connor, Emma Horgan, Anna Murphy and Lucy Gilmartin. We are so proud of you all.
Best wishes in your next game which is due to take place on the weekend of February 5.

Tipperary man wins Ireland's Arm Wrestling Championship

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media