Boherlahan girls help Cashel Community School to Munster camogie title

The Boherlahan/Dualla representatives who were part of the Cashel Community School Munster ‘A’ camogie final victory over Coachford College at Mahon, Cork on Saturday last, January 22
Congratulations
Huge congrats to Cashel Community School Senior Camogie girls and their mentors on being crowned Munster A Champions last Saturday. The girls had a tough battle to overcome Coachford College on a score line of 1-7 to 0-7.
This was a super result for an incredibly talented bunch of girls.
Well done to all the Boherlahan/Dualla club representatives Caoimhe Maher, Ciara Gahan, Leah Kavanagh, Mollie Gilmartin, Lisa O’Connor, Emma Horgan, Anna Murphy and Lucy Gilmartin. We are so proud of you all.
Best wishes in your next game which is due to take place on the weekend of February 5.
