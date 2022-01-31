Tipperary branch of the Parkinson's Association of Ireland to host AGM in February
The Tipperary Branch of the Parkinson's Association of Ireland is hosting their AGM on Friday, February 11 at 2pm in The Anner Hotel, Thurles.
A sing-along will follow the AGM by the Thurles Support Group.
Parkinson's Tipperary branch will resume exercise classes in Nenagh from February.
Spring exercise classes with Occupational Therapist Marion Slattery and sing-along classes with Sheelagh Chadwick will begin on Monday, February 21 at 2pm in The Pastoral Centre, Church Road, Nenagh.
New members are welcome.
The Thurles support group will resume on March 3 with a talk by Occupational Therapist Teresa Mason.
For more information contact Marion on 087 2967296 or Secretary Mary Carey on 086 3916726.
Boherlahan Abú: The Ryan sisters, Anna, Maria, Ellie and Danielle, members of the winning Boherlahan Dualla team, celebrate their County Junior A win in 2021.
Members of The Roscrea Trail Blazers at the start of The Royal Canal Greenway from Dublin to Maynooth, a distance of 27 km - Roscrea Trail Blazers
Sr Elsie Walsh (left) and Sr Aine Power pictured with Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, Sr Aine Power following the recent Thanksgiving Mass in Clogheen.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.