01 Feb 2022

Tipperary branch of the Parkinson's Association of Ireland to host AGM in February

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

31 Jan 2022 5:15 PM

news@tipperarystar.ie

The Tipperary Branch of the Parkinson's Association of Ireland is hosting their AGM on Friday, February 11 at 2pm in The Anner Hotel, Thurles. 

A sing-along will follow the AGM by the Thurles Support Group.

Parkinson's Tipperary branch will resume exercise classes in Nenagh from February. 

Spring exercise classes with Occupational Therapist Marion Slattery and sing-along classes with Sheelagh Chadwick will begin on Monday, February 21 at 2pm in The Pastoral Centre, Church Road, Nenagh.

New members are welcome.

The Thurles support group will resume on March 3 with a talk by Occupational Therapist Teresa Mason. 

For more information contact Marion on 087 2967296 or Secretary Mary Carey on 086 3916726.

