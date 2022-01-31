This week's vaccine clinics in Nenagh

Vaccine rollout
The HSE will be operating this week's walk-in vaccination clinics in Nenagh on Wednesday and Saturday.
On Wednesday, February 2, 8:30am to 6.30pm, the clinic will be administering booster vaccines to people aged 16-29 and those aged 30 plus.
They will also be administering doses one and two at this time.
On Wednesday, February 2, from 8.30am to 7pm, the clinic will be administering boosters to those aged 30 and older.
On Saturday, February 5, from 8.30am to6:30pm, the clinic will administer boosters to those aged 16-29 and 30 plus, as well as doses one and two to both age groups.
All clinics are located at the Abbey Court Hotel.
