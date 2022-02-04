St Mary's first year hurling team beat St Joseph's Kilmallock in Cappamore.

First year Cormac Shanahan collecting the trophy.
It was a tight game with Cormac Shanahan grabbing a goal after five minutes. Dylan Barry and Charlie Tobin kept the scoreboard ticking over throughout the game, and we led 2-5 to 6 points at halftime, with Harry Ryan scoring a goal right on the half.
With scores from Oliver Roche and Kion Quigley in the second half, along with another Cormac Shanahan goal, the game finished 3-10 to 7 points.
There were great performances all over the field, with our midfielders winning that battle and our six backs well on top.
Cormac Shanahan collected the trophy.
