Search

05 Feb 2022

Choláiste Mhuire racing team visit WIT for F1 school competition

Choláiste Mhuire racing team visit WIT for F1 school competition

Choláiste Mhuire racing team visit WIT for F1 school competition

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

05 Feb 2022 6:01 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Transition year students Róisín Ryan, Sarah Murphy, Nathan Killane and Darragh O'Grady travelled to WIT to meet the people from SEAM (South Eastern Applied Materials Research Centre) and colleagues from the School of Business to discuss their project pertaining to F1 in Schools Competition.

Many thanks to Ms Pollard for organising this hugely informative trip and to WIT staff Carlos, Brendan, Dr Ramesh and Marie for their time and hospitality on the day.

Contributed to School Days at the Tipperary Star.

Tipperary woman pleads not guilty to four counts of online fraud

Funding to tackle vacant housing in Tipperary is very welcome

The Government is also planning to bring in a new Vacant Property Tax

Delay in road upgrade in Tipperary 'a betrayal of the region'

Claims that decision will have 'huge implications' for Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media