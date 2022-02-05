Our Lady's Templemore congratulate students on the county ladies football team

Ladies county football players
Ms Patricia Higgins (Principal) congratulated those students in Our Lady’s who have made a County ladies football team.
A huge well done to Julie Grey, Tara Bourke, Nicole Buckley, Kate Nevin and Ciara Cahill, who have made the U14 County Ladies Football panel.
Congrats also to Ruth Johnston, who has been selected for the Tipperary Ladies U16 Football panel for 2022.
Finally, to Jill Johnston, Neassa Towey and Niamh Dunne, who have all been selected for the Tipperary Minor panel 2022.
Also on the Senior panel is 6th-year Neassa Towey and past pupils Áine Delaney and Maria Curley.
Maria also has the distinction of having the role of the Senior Ladies Captain this year.
Best of luck to all teams throughout the season ahead.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
