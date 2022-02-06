Ursuline Junior Gael Linn debating team advance to the third round

Junior Gael Linn Debating Team - Máiread O’Brien, Ava Collins, Róisìn Duffy and Jane Hennebry,
Congratulations to the Junior Gael Linn Debating Team of Máiread O’Brien, Ava Collins, Róisìn Duffy and Jane Hennebry, who successfully came through the second round of the competition last week.
They opposed the motion ‘We should spend our holidays in Ireland’ and gave some very convincing arguments, ás Gaeilge, as to why we need to get off the home turf this year.
They competed against St Anne’s Tipp Town and Loreto Wexford, with both St Anne’s and the Ursuline advancing to the next stage.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
Thurles Drama Group's Odd Couple are having a Valentine's Party
The drama kicks off at The Source Theatre on St Valentine's night
A grant by the Heritage Council has allowed for the addition of new equipment to enhance the Cabragh Wetlands experience
Tipperary captain Conor Sweeney accounted for 2-6 of Tipperary's total of 2-8 in today's defeat to Leitrim at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles.
Landowner Paul Flaherty and Cllr Siobhán Ambrose at the bad bend at Rathronan that has been the scene of several accidents on the Clonmel-Fethard Road
Matt Treacy, Margaret McCormack, Donal Ryan and Liz Kirwin in rehearsal for Thurles Drama Group's Odd Couple
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.