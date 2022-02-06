Search

06 Feb 2022

Ursuline Junior Gael Linn debating team advance to the third round

Ursuline Junior Gael Linn debating team advance to the third round

Junior Gael Linn Debating Team - Máiread O’Brien, Ava Collins, Róisìn Duffy and Jane Hennebry,

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

06 Feb 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Congratulations to the Junior Gael Linn Debating Team of Máiread O’Brien, Ava Collins, Róisìn Duffy and Jane Hennebry, who successfully came through the second round of the competition last week.

They opposed the motion ‘We should spend our holidays in Ireland’ and gave some very convincing arguments, ás Gaeilge, as to why we need to get off the home turf this year.

They competed against St Anne’s Tipp Town and Loreto Wexford, with both St Anne’s and the Ursuline advancing to the next stage.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.

