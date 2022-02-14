WATCH: Full highlights of Tipp's narrow win over Kilkenny

Mark Kehoe, Denis Maher, and Ger Browne look for possession ahead of Kilkenny's Huw Lawlor.
A late Jason Forde free gave Tipperary their second win on the trot in this year's Allianz National Hurling League campaign and full highlights of the frantic encounter can be seen below.
Watch the Full-Time Highlights of @TipperaryGAA v @KilkennyCLG in The Allianz Hurling League here! #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/XBBCnN6W4T— The GAA (@officialgaa) February 13, 2022
St Michael's are now into the last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup and hoping a fourth win in the competition might be coming this year.
