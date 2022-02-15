Our Lady's Templemore U14 girls team win silver in the Tipperary Schools Badminton tournament

Girls U14 team who were silver medallist’s, Kate Nevin, Cliana Nolan, Zara Hennessy and Hazel Ryan
Well done to our girl's badminton team who competed in Tipperary Schools Badminton tournament in Presentation Thurles last week. Our Lady's Templemore was very well represented with an U14 and U16 team and two U19 teams.
Congratulations to our Girls U14 team, who was silver medallist's on the day, Kate Nevin, Cliana Nolan, Zara Hennessy and Hazel Ryan.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
Treacy Park residents protesting in Sean Healy Park last September over the car park proposal. Picture Anne Marie Magorrian
IRA Volunteers (possibly a Flying Column) in 1922. On March 19 a unique event will take place in Ballylooby, commemorating the first, open, armed march of Sean Hogan's 3rd Tipp Brigade Column.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.