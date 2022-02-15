Search

15 Feb 2022

Ceiliúradh CEIST at the Presentation

Ceiliúradh CEIST at the Presentation

Liturgical dancers for Ceiliúradh CEIST

15 Feb 2022 4:15 PM

On the feast day of St Brigid here in Presentation Secondary School, we celebrated Ceiliúradh Ceist by holding a beautiful service, where our students celebrated being part of the CEIST community. Our school celebrated through poetry and dance. 

Our assembly hall was full of displays of ‘Optimism Shields’ from each tutor class. There were Ceiliúradh Ceist signs in all of the native languages of the students in our school displayed on our noticeboards. 

The Ceiliúradh Ceist mile was completed by some of our year groups. Thank you to all of the students who participated and to our Religion and Music departments for organising such an enjoyable service to celebrate this occasion.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.

