Ceiliúradh CEIST at the Presentation

Liturgical dancers for Ceiliúradh CEIST
On the feast day of St Brigid here in Presentation Secondary School, we celebrated Ceiliúradh Ceist by holding a beautiful service, where our students celebrated being part of the CEIST community. Our school celebrated through poetry and dance.
Our assembly hall was full of displays of ‘Optimism Shields’ from each tutor class. There were Ceiliúradh Ceist signs in all of the native languages of the students in our school displayed on our noticeboards.
The Ceiliúradh Ceist mile was completed by some of our year groups. Thank you to all of the students who participated and to our Religion and Music departments for organising such an enjoyable service to celebrate this occasion.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
Treacy Park residents protesting in Sean Healy Park last September over the car park proposal. Picture Anne Marie Magorrian
IRA Volunteers (possibly a Flying Column) in 1922. On March 19 a unique event will take place in Ballylooby, commemorating the first, open, armed march of Sean Hogan's 3rd Tipp Brigade Column.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.