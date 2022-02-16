St Joseph's College and Tipp Camogie awarded joint funds for new facilities

Last Friday news broke that St Joseph's College Borrisoleigh had been granted €246,000 in Sports Capital Grant funding. The grant application, in partnership with Tipperary Camogie, is for the development of a floodlit Astroturf pitch (80m X 30m), a 60m wall ball, a full gym and upgrading of the current changing facilities.

The new facilities will be used by the school for PE classes and sports training while Tipperary Camogie will have shared access to the facilities to allow them to develop their own Centre of Excellence. The partnership with St Joseph’s is a major step forward for camogie in the county and the Borrisoleigh school are proud to play their part in supporting women in sport and helping to develop and grow camogie in the county.

Located just 4 kms from the County Camogie Grounds in the Ragg, the new facilities is the perfect location for Tipperary Camogie’s Centre of Excellence.

The floodlit astroturf pitch and ball wall will provide the ideal winter training facilities for Tipperary camogie teams from U14 to senior. The current indoor hall, along with the upgraded changing facilities and fully equipped gym will enable teams to maximise their strength and conditioning training.

The ambitious project is a huge statement of intent by Tipperary camogie to progress the training facilities and development of their players.

The unique partnership is a brilliant fit for all parties and huge credit goes to the school representatives and camogie board officials who brought this application to fruition.

It is hoped that work on this exciting project can begin shortly meaning that before long both the school population and Tipperary camogie can enjoy top class sporting and training facilities.

The project will enhance teams including the Tipperary senior team’s training and preparation which will no doubt lead to further success on the playing pitch and hopefully before long this can lead to a return of the O’Duffy cup to the premier county.