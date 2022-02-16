PICTURES: Crowd & action shots from Tipperary vs Kilkenny

Click on the >arrow> or the 'Next' button to see the action and crowd shots from last Sunday's game.
Borrisoleigh students Lewis Doyle and Tom McCutcheon break twenty-year record at Senior Men's Munster Indoors Championship
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.