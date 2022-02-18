Tipperary Friends of Animals SPCA - cat neutering scheme

Tipperary Friends of Animals SPCA is running a cat neutering voucher scheme. The Society pays most of the cost while the ownerpays €20.



This offer is for male and female cats of 6 months of age or older and is open to owners who are on social welfare or low income.



Feburary is the start of the mating season and cats can get pregnant at just 6 months of age, many cats are now in season and getting pregnant. Neutering can still be done in the early stages of pregnancy which is a lot better option than allowing a cat to have a litter of unwanted kittens.

The pregnancy is just 2 months long after which the cat will spend the next 2 months rearing the kittens, after which she will come back in season and produce another litter.



Tipperary Friends of Animals urges people to have their cats neutered as the number of unwanted kittens each year far exceeds the number of homes available.



Anyone with difficulty catching outdoor nervous cats should contact The Society on 086 8163707 to arrange to have them trapped for neutering



The Society also runs a neutering voucher scheme for female dogs where the owner pays just €30 for a small or medium sized female dog or €50 for a large female dog. Owners must be on a social welfare payment or low income. This offer will continue while funds allow. To avail of the offer contact Brittas Vets Thurles on 0504 24401



Tipperary Friends of Animals main source of income is the charity shop in Friar St Nenagh where donation of saleable goods are always appreciated.

