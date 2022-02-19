Victory for St Mary's Newport in junior girls soccer

St Mary's junior soccer team
Great win for St Mary's Junior Girls Soccer who was led by Jayne Ryan. They played against Carrick and won 4-2.
It was a hard-fought victory, two goals scored by Aoife Mellerick and a goal each by Isabel Elvers and Abi O'Mahony.
A great team effort and a special mention to our goalie Caoimhe Troy for a great performance.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
