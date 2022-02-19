Forty St Mary's students competed in the North Munster Cross Country competition this year

Pictured; Rubi Walker, Leah Molloy, Leah Wixted, Ria Delahunty
We had 40 students compete in the North Munster Cross Country, many for the first time taking part in a Cross Country event!
In tough conditions, we have one qualifier from the minor girls ( Leah Molloy). She will now go on and represent the school in the Munsters in Cork.
To qualify, you have to finish in the top 15 of your race. Alin Kennedy also ran really well, narrowly missing out on qualification with a 16th place finish.
