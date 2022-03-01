Search

01 Mar 2022

Colaiste Phobal are close to getting much needed ASD units

Coláiste Phobal Roscrea hurlers in Munster quarter final

01 Mar 2022 10:15 PM

Significant strides are being made on securing ASD classrooms in Roscrea’s only secondary school, Coláiste Phobal, which does not have such facilities at present.

ASD classrooms are provided at the majority of primary schools in the areas around the North Tipperary town, but students making the move to secondary are to transition into second level.

Roscrea Councillor Shane Lee says the likely delivery of two temporary ASD units for the school for 2023 is something that is very positive.

“Those talks are currently taking place and it’s something that I have been pushing for for quite some time.

“I’d always have parent contacting me wondering why Roscrea doesn’t have ASD units – that their children have to travel to other towns to be catered for," he said.

The two ASD units will cater for 12 pupils while plans are underway for the provision of a new school on the existing Coláiste Phobal site which will include four ASD classrooms.

