Tipperary TD to raise farming challenges at Dáil committee hearing

The Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine will meet this evening to discuss the challenges facing the pig, poultry and horticulture sectors, in particular with regards to production costs and retail prices, with representatives of the Irish Farmers’ Association.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, committee Cathaoirleach Deputy Jackie Cahill said: “The pig, poultry and horticulture sectors face challenges on two fronts – increased production costs and a retail sector dominated by a number of large chains pushing down prices paid to farmers.

“Massive rises in the cost of energy, feed and fertilizer are putting increasing strain on farmers, while at the same time they are squeezed by the big retailers’ relentless push to drive down the retail price paid for their products and at the same time using unstainable discounting to encourage store footfall.

“These three sectors are a critical part of Ireland’s agri-food industry. The pig sector evenly services both domestic and export markets, while the home market dominates for poultry and horticulture.

“The Committee looks forward to discussing these multiple challenges faced by farmers with the representatives of the IFA, as well as potential solutions to drive down production costs while at the same time increasing the return for hard-pressed farmers and their families.”