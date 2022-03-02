Search

02 Mar 2022

Tipperary TD to raise farming challenges at Dáil committee hearing

Tipperary TD to raise farming challenges at Dáil committee hearing

Tipperary TD to raise farming challenges at Dáil committee hearing

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Mar 2022 12:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine will meet this evening to discuss the challenges facing the pig, poultry and horticulture sectors, in particular with regards to production costs and retail prices, with representatives of the Irish Farmers’ Association.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, committee Cathaoirleach Deputy Jackie Cahill said: “The pig, poultry and horticulture sectors face challenges on two fronts – increased production costs and a retail sector dominated by a number of large chains pushing down prices paid to farmers.

“Massive rises in the cost of energy, feed and fertilizer are putting increasing strain on farmers, while at the same time they are squeezed by the big retailers’ relentless push to drive down the retail price paid for their products and at the same time using unstainable discounting to encourage store footfall.

“These three sectors are a critical part of Ireland’s agri-food industry. The pig sector evenly services both domestic and export markets, while the home market dominates for poultry and horticulture. 

“The Committee looks forward to discussing these multiple challenges faced by farmers with the representatives of the IFA, as well as potential solutions to drive down production costs while at the same time increasing the return for hard-pressed farmers and their families.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media