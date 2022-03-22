Ursuline students win silver in Munster cross country

The re-scheduled Munster Cross Country took place at Riverstick after initially having been postponed due to a storm. Ursuline had three qualifying teams from the South East Munster Championships.

First off in the Munster Final was the Minor team of Carla Williamson, Kate Kenny, Bríd Quirke, Amy O’Connor, Lucy Duggan and Dearbhla Gleeson.

The team ran a fantastic race and finished in fourth place.

The course was very hilly and slightly longer than the course in Thurles.

Next out in the Munsters was the Junior team of Grace Forde, Alana Spillane, Emily Kingston, Roisin Ferncombe, Lily Duffy, Lisa Shanahan and Emily Creagh.

The girls ran a fantastic race to finish in silver medal position. One week later, in Belfast, the team finished in eighth place out of the twelve qualifying teams entered.

Great credit to the girls, and they should be so proud of their efforts and dedication in training this year.

The final race in the Cross County season saw the Intermediate team from the panel of Anna O’Callaghan, Lilly O’Reilly, Naoise Quinlivan, Aoibheann Fogarty, Ruth Scholfield, Kate Ferncombe, Orla Ryan, and Paula Quirke follow qualification from the East Munsters into a bronze medal from the Munsters.

The trip to Belfast on Saturday March 12 resulted in an overall finishing position of tenth of the twelve qualifying teams.

Overall it was a great season for the Ursuline athletes with three team gold in Tipperary, three-team gold in the South East, with individual medals for Grace, Carla and Alana.

We have a great Cross Country tradition in the School and are already looking forward to next year.

Many thanks to coach Mr McDonnell, who is so committed to Athletics in the School, to Henrietta and Caroline who travelled to Belfast, to Dan, the super coach driver over the weekend and to all parents and supporters who made the long trek up to Antrim last weekend.