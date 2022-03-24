Future of Dean Maxwell Nursing Home secured

The Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill has today secured a commitment from the Fianna Fáil Minister for Older People, Mary Butler that Dean Maxwell has a future in Roscrea.

Deputy Cahill received an extensive briefing from Minister Butler this morning, where she confirmed that a new dementia unit and respite unit would be delivered for Roscrea and surrounding areas on a green field site.

Deputy Cahill has warmly welcomed this news, and committed to continuing his work with Minister Butler, Cllr Michael Smith, local groups and HSE officials to secure long term beds for this new unit.

Speaking on this today, Deputy Cahill said: “We received an extensive briefing from Minister Butler and her officials this morning in relation to the future of Dean Maxwell for Roscrea, and I am delighted to confirm that Dean Maxwell has a future in Roscrea.

“The Fianna Fáil Minister has agreed to the delivery of a new unit on a greenfield site, that will see the establishment of a dementia unit and a respite unit.

“Some 70% of nursing home residents have dementia, so this facility will certainly cater for many of those already in long term nursing home care, and will also provide a vital resource locally for many years to come.

“The respite beds are a vital component of care for the elderly, and ensure that facilities are available for people who need them, and for carers to get a short, well-earned break from their caring duties.

“We are banking this very good news that means that the future of Dean Maxwell is secured for Roscrea, as we have been working hard to do since Fianna Fáil entered government in the Summer of 2020. Now our work will continue to push for the inclusion of long term beds in this brand-new, state of the art facility for Roscrea and surrounding areas.

“The Minister has also agreed to engage further with local groups in relation to the future of Dean Maxwell, and both Cllr Michael Smith and myself will continue to work to make sure that the voice of the people of Roscrea continues to be heard”, Cahill concluded.