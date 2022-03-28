Young people in Tipperary take part in the twentieth Dáil na nÓg event

Members of Tipperary Comhairle na nÓg were part of 200 young people from across Ireland to take part on the 20th Dáil na nÓg.

The event took place on Saturday, March 26 in the Convention Centre, Dublin and the day's theme was equality.

Taoiseach Michael Martin said that young people's opinions matter and commended those taking part ahead of the event.

"I am delighted to see so many young people engage with issues that matter most to them through the Dáil na nÓg forum, and I am grateful that this year's theme is equality, as I know there is much work to be done in this area across all parts of our society," said the Taoiseach.

Dáil na nÓg takes place every two years.

Delegates are nominated by each of the 31 Comhairle na nÓg in local authorities across the country.

The event is designed to give young people a platform to present their views on topics that matter to them.

Climate change was the theme of the 2019 Dáil na nÓg.

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O'Gorman said he looked forward to hearing from the young people.

"This year's theme of equality reflects the values I see across our younger people every day, and I look forward to hearing from their perspective how we can all play a part in ensuring equality of opportunity is available to everyone", Minister O'Gorman.

Dáil na nÓg is Ireland’s national youth parliament for young people aged 12-18 years.