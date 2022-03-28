Tipperary vaccination centre moves from hotel to hospital outpatients department

The north Tipperary Covid-19 Vaccination Centre is relocating from the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, to the outpatients department at Nenagh Hospital, where it will open for business this coming Saturday morning, April 2.

The decision to relocate has been taken as the vaccination programme enters a new and steadier phase nationally, according to a spokespersonn for University Hospital Limerick Group.

They said that, in common with hospitality businesses across the country, the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh is resuming its regular business activities, and the HSE wished them well and thanked them for providing UL Hospitals Group with the space to deliver a large scale vaccination programme for the population of North Tipperary and the Mid West.

The relocated centre at Nenagh Hospital has the capacity to comfortably meet demand for booster doses in this latest phase of the national vaccination programme, they said.

So far in the Mid West, there have been more than 515,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses delivered by vaccination teams in UL Hospitals Group and HSE Mid West Community Healthcare (not including the work of GPs, pharmacies and the National Ambulance Service). This is part of a national vaccine delivery total in excess of ten million doses.

The Covid-19 vaccination centre at Nenagh Hospital will operate every Saturday and Sunday. Nenagh Hospital is well served free car parking, including car parking spaces for people with disabilities.

Noreen Spillane, chief operations officer, UL Hospitals Group, said: “We’re very grateful to management and all staff at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh for all they’ve done to assist our vaccination teams during the pandemic. The Abbey Court has been a social landmark for the people of Nenagh and north Tipperary for many years, and will now also stand as a symbol of recovery, where thousands of people of all ages attended to be vaccinated against Covid-19. As the hotel prepares to resume its regular hospitality operations, we wish them well, and thank them for their assistance.”