Tipperary minor hurling panel announced ahead of Munster championship

In preparation for the commencement of the Munster Minor Championships next month, the Tipperary Minor Hurling panel has been named by the management team.
The first round of action for the Tipperary minor hurlers will be next Tuesday April 5th when they make the journey down to Dungarvan to take on Waterford in Fraher Field. Drawn in Group 1, Tipperary also have Clare in their group, with Cork, Kerry, and Limerick in Group 3.
Every team will have a minimum of three matches, with the table toppers in each group going straight into the Munster semi-finals, while second and third from the groups will playoff for the final spots in the quarter-finals.
Manager James Woodlock along with his management team have named the following panel for this year's campaign:
Fethard-based horse racing trainer Michael Mouse Morris is just one of six nominations of this month's Fethard Sports Achievement Award. The winner will be announced on Friday night, April 1.
The Roscrea Trail Blazers enjoying the March sunshine on their recent leg of The Royal Canal Greenway From Furey’s Bar to Mary Lynches Bar a total of 23 km
