St Michael's drawn against Limerick opposition in Munster Junior Cup quarter-final

St Michael’s are the last Tipperary team standing in this year's Munster Junior Cup and have been drawn to play holders Aisling Annacotty in the quarter-finals.
The Tipperary Town club will host the Limerick outfit at Cooke Park in Tipp Town, while the winners of this last eight clash will also have a home tie in the semi-final.
Today's draw has paired either St Michael’s or Aisling Annacotty against the winners of the all Cork clash between Coachford and Avondale Utd.
Fethard-based horse racing trainer Michael Mouse Morris is just one of six nominations of this month's Fethard Sports Achievement Award. The winner will be announced on Friday night, April 1.
The Roscrea Trail Blazers enjoying the March sunshine on their recent leg of The Royal Canal Greenway From Furey’s Bar to Mary Lynches Bar a total of 23 km
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.