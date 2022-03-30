Tipperary children get chance to compete in new tier of Féile

John West, sponsors of the GAA’s annual Féile Peil na nÓg (football) and Féile na nGael (camogie and hurling) competitions, says it is delighted Tipperary children will get the chance to compete in a new third tier of the nationwide competition in 2022.

What has already grown to become one of the biggest underage sporting events in Europe, will now have a regional dimension, in addition to the well-established national and county competitions.

This year, victorious clubs at division two and three levels will play-off on a regional basis in early summer. County competitions will begin in April.

John West Féile will also retain the move to the under-15 age grade, introduced last year to ensure children who missed out due to the pandemic in 2020 got a chance to compete in 2021.

Rounders and handball are also scheduled to make a return to John West Féile this year.

John West Féile 2022 will begin with county camogie and hurling on the weekend of April 16-17, followed by county Gaelic football and ladies’ football on May 1-2.

Regional competitions in camogie and hurling will be held on Saturday, May 28, with the Gaelic football and ladies’ football regional events taking place on Saturday, June 4.

National finals in camogie and hurling will take place on Saturday June 25 in Dublin and Meath with the finals in Gaelic football and ladies’ football happening on Saturday July 2 in Dublin and Kildare.