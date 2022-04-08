Tipperary Darkness Into Light registration day in Nenagh

This coming Saturday, April 9, will see the first of two community registration days being held in Nenagh, to facilitate in-person registrations for the 2022 Nenagh Darkness Into Light (DIL).

Online registration is also available for this year's event at www.darknessintolight.ie

In-person registration will be taking place from 10am to 3pm in the former Sheehan’s Hardware (Rialto cinema) on Banba Square, courtesy of Nenagh District Council.

Nenagh DIL committee members will also be around the streets of the town on the day, wearing the yellow of DIL, engaging with local people and encouraging them to sign up for this year's event. Nenagh DIL is taking place on Saturday, May 7, at 4.15am, and will be starting and finishing at the Scouts Hall.

“We are very excited to bring DIL back to the streets of Nenagh this year, after a three-year break.

“The work of Pieta and the life saving services they provide are needed now more than ever, and DIL is the main fundraising stream for Pieta,” said Nenagh DIL chair Ryan O’Meara.

"For anyone who would like to sign up in person for this year's 5km walk, we are encouraging them to call into us in the old Sheehan's Hardware / Rialto Cinema this coming Saturday, and our team of local volunteers will get them registered," Ryan said.