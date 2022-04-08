Weekend Tipperary GAA club fixtures

Mid Tipperary
Cahill Cup Quarter-Finals
08-04-2022 (Fri)
Upperchurch Drombane V Drom & Inch in Drombane 6.30
Templetuohy Bus & Cab Hire Division 3 League
08-05-2022 (Fri)
JK Brackens V Knock in Templemore 6.30
Thurles Sarsfields V Thurles Gaels in Outside Field, Thurles 6.30
10-04-2022 (Sun)
Loughmore Castleiney V Holycross Ballycahill in Castleiney 6.30
Mid Junior Division 2 Hurling League
Gortnahoe Gelngoole V Moycarkey Borris in Gortnahoe 6.30
Division 1 Hurling League
09-04-2022 (Sat)
Holycross Ballycahill V Thurles Sarsfields in Holycross 6.30
Moycarkey Borris V JK Brackens in Littleton 6.30
County Tipperary
FBD Insurance County Football League
09-04-2022 (Sat)
Fethard V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in Fethard 6.30
Golden Kilfeacle V Loughmore Castleiney in Golden 6.45
10-04-2022 (Sun)
Kilsheelan Kilcash V Killenaule in Kilsheelan 12.00
Rockwell Rovers V Ardfinnan in New Inn 12.00
Ballyporeen V Grangemockler Ballyneale 12.00
Cahir V JK Brackens in Cahir 12.00
Arravale Rovers V Clonmel Commercials in Sean Treacy Park
Clonmel Óg V Ballina in Ned Hall Park 12.00
St Patrick's V Clerihan in Cloneen 12.00
Cappawhite V Emly in Cappawhite 12.00
Rosegreen V Fethard in Rosegreen 12.00
Killenaule V Newcastle in Killenaule 3.00
FBD Insurance County Hurling League
09-04-2022 (Sat)
Ballingarry V Burgess in Ballingarry 7.00
10-04-2022 (Sun)
Sean Treacys V Ballinahinch in Kilcommon 12.00
North Tipperary
JAH League
08-04-2022 (Fri)
Nenagh Éire Óg V Kiladangan in Nenagh 6.45
Toomevara V Borris-Ileigh in Toomevara 6.45
Roscrea V Kilruane MacDonaghs in Roscrea 6.45
JBH League
Burgess V Ballina in Kilcolman 7.00
09-04-2022 (Sat)
Ballinahinch V Newport in Shallee 4.30
Portroe V Kiladangan in Portroe 4.30
Borrisokane V Moneygall in Borrisokane 4.30
Lorrha V Shannon Rovers in Lorrha 4.30
10-04-2022 (Sun)
Silvermines V Nenagh Éire Óg in Dolla 4.00
West Tipperary
12-04-2022 (Tue)
JBH League - Division 1
Golden Kilfeacle V Cappawhite in Golden 6.45
Emly V Solohead in Emly 6.45
Sean Treacys V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in 6.45
JBH League - Division 2
Éire Óg Annacarty Donohill V Cashel King Cormacs in Annacarty 6.45
Arravale Rovers V Clonoulty Rossmore in Sean Treacy Park 6.45
