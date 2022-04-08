Search

08 Apr 2022

Weekend Tipperary GAA club fixtures

Weekend Tipperary GAA club fixtures

08 Apr 2022 1:01 PM

Mid Tipperary

Cahill Cup Quarter-Finals

08-04-2022 (Fri)

Upperchurch Drombane V Drom & Inch in Drombane 6.30

Templetuohy Bus & Cab Hire Division 3 League

08-05-2022 (Fri)

JK Brackens V Knock in Templemore 6.30

Thurles Sarsfields V Thurles Gaels in Outside Field, Thurles 6.30

10-04-2022 (Sun)

Loughmore Castleiney V Holycross Ballycahill in Castleiney 6.30

Mid Junior Division 2 Hurling League

Gortnahoe Gelngoole V Moycarkey Borris in Gortnahoe 6.30

Division 1 Hurling League

09-04-2022 (Sat)

Holycross Ballycahill V Thurles Sarsfields in Holycross 6.30

Moycarkey Borris V JK Brackens in Littleton 6.30

County Tipperary

FBD Insurance County Football League

09-04-2022 (Sat)

Fethard V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in Fethard 6.30

Golden Kilfeacle V Loughmore Castleiney in Golden 6.45

10-04-2022 (Sun)

Kilsheelan Kilcash V Killenaule in Kilsheelan 12.00

Rockwell Rovers V Ardfinnan in New Inn 12.00

Ballyporeen V Grangemockler Ballyneale 12.00

Cahir V JK Brackens in Cahir 12.00

Arravale Rovers V Clonmel Commercials in Sean Treacy Park

Clonmel Óg V Ballina in Ned Hall Park 12.00

St Patrick's V Clerihan in Cloneen 12.00

Cappawhite V Emly in Cappawhite 12.00

Rosegreen V Fethard in Rosegreen 12.00

Killenaule V Newcastle in Killenaule 3.00

FBD Insurance County Hurling League

09-04-2022 (Sat)

Ballingarry V Burgess in Ballingarry 7.00

10-04-2022 (Sun)

Sean Treacys V Ballinahinch in Kilcommon 12.00

North Tipperary

JAH League

08-04-2022 (Fri)

Nenagh Éire Óg V Kiladangan in Nenagh 6.45

Toomevara V Borris-Ileigh in Toomevara 6.45

Roscrea V Kilruane MacDonaghs in Roscrea 6.45

JBH League

Burgess V Ballina in Kilcolman 7.00

09-04-2022 (Sat)

Ballinahinch V Newport in Shallee 4.30

Portroe V Kiladangan in Portroe 4.30

Borrisokane V Moneygall in Borrisokane 4.30

Lorrha V Shannon Rovers in Lorrha 4.30

10-04-2022 (Sun)

Silvermines V Nenagh Éire Óg in Dolla 4.00

West Tipperary

12-04-2022 (Tue)

JBH League - Division 1

Golden Kilfeacle V Cappawhite in Golden 6.45

Emly V Solohead in Emly 6.45

Sean Treacys V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in 6.45

JBH League - Division 2

Éire Óg Annacarty Donohill V Cashel King Cormacs in Annacarty 6.45

Arravale Rovers V Clonoulty Rossmore in Sean Treacy Park 6.45

