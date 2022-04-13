Referee confirmed for Tipperary's opening Munster championship game

Johnny Murphy of Limerick will officiate the big game this Sunday.
Johnny Murphy of Limerick has been confirmed as the match referee for Tipperary's opening Munster hurling championship match against Waterford this Sunday.
The experienced referee recently took charge of Loughmore Castleiney's defeat to Ballygunner in the Munster club championship back in December.
Elsewhere, Wicklow referee John Keenan will be the man in the middle for the clash of Cork and Limerick in Sunday's other game in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.
