Hollyford National School raise over €1,500 for Unicef

Pupils fromHollyford National School
Children from Hollyford National School with a cheque for UNICEF. The children organised a Bring and Buy sale to support the people of Ukraine and raised an incredible €1,589.31.
The final figure raised from the Burncourt virtual "Walk into 2022 for Hospice" on New Years Day was €7,128.
