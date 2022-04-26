Tipperary Town Library to host walk and talk tour with wildlife expert Éanna Ní Lamhna

Excel Centre in Tipperary Town
Tipperary Town Library is to host a walk and talk tour with botanist, zoologist and Irish Wildlife expert Éanna Ní Lamhna on May 5 at 6pm.
The event will start at the Excel Centre.
The event is to mark the begining of the Bealtaine 2022 festival and booking is essential.
Éanna Ní Lamhna has been a lecturer in sustainable development at DIT for over 20 years.
She is currently the president of the Irish Tree Council and formally An Taisce.
Éanna Ní Lamhna is the author of several books, including Wild Dublin, Talking Wild: Wildlife on the Radio and her latest Our Wild World.
She is a regular on radio and TV with RTE and Virgin Media.
Booking: 052-616-6126.
