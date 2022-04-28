Search

28 Apr 2022

Upcoming Tipperary GAA club fixtures

28 Apr 2022 7:15 PM

County Tipperary

28-04-2022 (Thu)

Munster Minor Football Championship Round Three

Tipperary V Clare in Shannon 7.00

31-04-2022 (Sat)

Munster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

Tipperary V Waterford in Fraher Field 7.00

FBD Insurance County Hurling League

28-04-2022 (Thu)

Moyne Templetuohy V Sean Treacys in Templetuohy 7.30

29-04-2022 (Fri)

Thurles Sarsfields V JK Brackens in Toor Killinan 7.00

Éire Óg Annacarty V Portroe in Annacarty 7.00

Grangemockler Ballyneale V St Patrick’s in Grangemockler 7.00

Upperchurch Drombane V Loughmore Castleiney in Drombane 7.15

Thurles Gaels V Clerihan in Kickham Park, Thurles 7.30

Skeheenarinky V Ballingarry in Ballyporeen 7.30

Cappawhite V Lattin Cullen in Cappawhite 7.30

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Cahir in Dundrum 7.30

Boherlahan Dualla V Father Sheehy’s in Boherlahan 7.30

Clonoulty Rossmore V Carrick Swans in Clonoulty 7.30

Moycarkey Borris V Killenaule in Littleton 8.00

31-04-2022 (Sun)

Templederry Kenyons V Carrick Swans in Templederry 6.30

01-05-2022 (Sun)

Kiladangan V Mullinahone in Puckane 12.00

St Mary’s V Clonakenny in Clonmel Sportsfield 12.00

Holycross Ballycahill V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Gortnahoe 12.00

Roscrea V Cashel King Cormacs in Roscrea 12.00

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Newport in Dundrum 12.00

Ballina V Ballinahinch in Ballina 12.00

Silvermines V Kilsheelan Kilcash in Dolla 12.00

Moneygall V Ballingarry in Moneygall 12.00

Ballybacon Grange V Carrick Davins in Goatenbridge 12.00

Arravale Rovers V Moyle Rovers in Sean Treacy Park 12.00

Boherlahan Dualla V Golden Kilfeacle in Boherlahan 12.00

Borrisokane V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in Borrisokane 12.00

Killenaule V Newcastle in Killenaule 12.00

Clonoulty Rossmore V Kilruane MacDonaghs in Clonoulty 2.00

Clonmel Óg V Fethard in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 6.00

03-05-2022 (Tue)

Drom & Inch V Toomevara in The Ragg 7.00

North Tipperary

28-04-2022 (Thu)

Junior B Hurling League

Templederry Kenyons V Kiladangan in Templederry 7.00

29-04-2022 (Fri)

Junior A Hurling League

Roscrea V Nenagh Éire Óg in Roscrea 7.00

Borris-Ileigh V Kiladangan in Borris-Ileigh 7.00

Toomevara V Kilruane MacDonaghs in Toomevara 7.00

31-04-2022 (Sat)

Junior B Hurling League

Silvermines V Portroe in Dolla 6.45

Mid Tipperary

29-04-2022 (Fri)

Junior Division 2 Hurling League

Moycarkey Borris V Clonakenny in Littleton 6.45

Junior Division 1 Hurling League

Drom & Inch V Thurles Sarsfields in Outside Field, Thurles 6.30

West Tipperary

03-05-2022 (Tue)

Junior B Hurling League

Cappawhite V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Cappawhite 7.00

Tipperary u20's through to the Munster Final after fine win over Cork

The game was played at FBD Semple Stadium this evening

