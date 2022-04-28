Upcoming Tipperary GAA club fixtures

County Tipperary
28-04-2022 (Thu)
Munster Minor Football Championship Round Three
Tipperary V Clare in Shannon 7.00
31-04-2022 (Sat)
Munster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final
Tipperary V Waterford in Fraher Field 7.00
FBD Insurance County Hurling League
28-04-2022 (Thu)
Moyne Templetuohy V Sean Treacys in Templetuohy 7.30
29-04-2022 (Fri)
Thurles Sarsfields V JK Brackens in Toor Killinan 7.00
Éire Óg Annacarty V Portroe in Annacarty 7.00
Grangemockler Ballyneale V St Patrick’s in Grangemockler 7.00
Upperchurch Drombane V Loughmore Castleiney in Drombane 7.15
Thurles Gaels V Clerihan in Kickham Park, Thurles 7.30
Skeheenarinky V Ballingarry in Ballyporeen 7.30
Cappawhite V Lattin Cullen in Cappawhite 7.30
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Cahir in Dundrum 7.30
Boherlahan Dualla V Father Sheehy’s in Boherlahan 7.30
Clonoulty Rossmore V Carrick Swans in Clonoulty 7.30
Moycarkey Borris V Killenaule in Littleton 8.00
31-04-2022 (Sun)
Templederry Kenyons V Carrick Swans in Templederry 6.30
01-05-2022 (Sun)
Kiladangan V Mullinahone in Puckane 12.00
St Mary’s V Clonakenny in Clonmel Sportsfield 12.00
Holycross Ballycahill V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Gortnahoe 12.00
Roscrea V Cashel King Cormacs in Roscrea 12.00
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Newport in Dundrum 12.00
Ballina V Ballinahinch in Ballina 12.00
Silvermines V Kilsheelan Kilcash in Dolla 12.00
Moneygall V Ballingarry in Moneygall 12.00
Ballybacon Grange V Carrick Davins in Goatenbridge 12.00
Arravale Rovers V Moyle Rovers in Sean Treacy Park 12.00
Boherlahan Dualla V Golden Kilfeacle in Boherlahan 12.00
Borrisokane V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in Borrisokane 12.00
Killenaule V Newcastle in Killenaule 12.00
Clonoulty Rossmore V Kilruane MacDonaghs in Clonoulty 2.00
Clonmel Óg V Fethard in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 6.00
03-05-2022 (Tue)
Drom & Inch V Toomevara in The Ragg 7.00
North Tipperary
28-04-2022 (Thu)
Junior B Hurling League
Templederry Kenyons V Kiladangan in Templederry 7.00
29-04-2022 (Fri)
Junior A Hurling League
Roscrea V Nenagh Éire Óg in Roscrea 7.00
Borris-Ileigh V Kiladangan in Borris-Ileigh 7.00
Toomevara V Kilruane MacDonaghs in Toomevara 7.00
31-04-2022 (Sat)
Junior B Hurling League
Silvermines V Portroe in Dolla 6.45
Mid Tipperary
29-04-2022 (Fri)
Junior Division 2 Hurling League
Moycarkey Borris V Clonakenny in Littleton 6.45
Junior Division 1 Hurling League
Drom & Inch V Thurles Sarsfields in Outside Field, Thurles 6.30
West Tipperary
03-05-2022 (Tue)
Junior B Hurling League
Cappawhite V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Cappawhite 7.00
We are delighted to have the Rhododendron Walking Festival back in 2022. We have a super line up of walks that take in the most scenic areas of the stunning Galty Vee Valley.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.