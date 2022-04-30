Search

30 Apr 2022

Ursuline Thurles teams shine in Gaelic football blitz

Ursuline Thurles teams rack up wins in Gaelic football

Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Apr 2022 2:26 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary Schools Gaelic Football Blitz

It took a combination of First, Second and Third Years to bring the silverware back to the Ursuline from the U15 Tipperary Schools Football Blitz before the Easter Holidays. Ursuline 1 brought home the A title from Schools, Cahir, St Anne’s, Templemore, Loreto Clonmel and Cashel.

Ciara Fitzpatrick and Anna O’Donoghue were joint captains of the team and led by example throughout the competition.

Ursuline 2 brought home the C title with Ava O’Dwyer and Síofra Pamplin joint captains.

They were inspirational to the younger players on the team, and the first-years played brilliantly too.


Munster success for Ursuline Second Year Gaelic Footballers 

The Ursuline Second Years travelled to Mallow on Thursday, 7 April, for a second-year, Munster Blitz with over sixty teams entered.

The School fielded two teams. Ursuline Team 1 played qualifiers in the morning against Kilrush, Clare and St Flannan’s, Clare.

This meant UCT qualified to a Munster B Semi-Final against Coachford, Cork. The Second Years beat them by five points after a great performance from the goalkeeper and backs.

In the final, Ursuline beat St Flannans, which meant joint captains Amber and Sophie collected the silverware. Grace Forde and Caoimhe Stakelum were ever reliant on free-taking duties throughout the four games.

The Ursuline Two team were also excellent as they impressively won their first two games of the competition, only to be beaten in the Semi-Final by Mount Mercy, Cork.

Ciara Corcoran captained the side, and she led by example in all games putting in great performances.

Well done to all the Gaelic Footballer who were delighted to be involved in competitive games for the school.

Has it ever happened before in senior championship inter-county ? Four brothers in midfield!

Traffic management measures in place on county Tipperary road until June

Impressive Commemorative Weekend lined up in Hollyford to honour Tipperary Volunteers

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media