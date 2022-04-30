Ursuline Thurles teams shine in Gaelic football blitz

Tipperary Schools Gaelic Football Blitz

It took a combination of First, Second and Third Years to bring the silverware back to the Ursuline from the U15 Tipperary Schools Football Blitz before the Easter Holidays. Ursuline 1 brought home the A title from Schools, Cahir, St Anne’s, Templemore, Loreto Clonmel and Cashel.

Ciara Fitzpatrick and Anna O’Donoghue were joint captains of the team and led by example throughout the competition.

Ursuline 2 brought home the C title with Ava O’Dwyer and Síofra Pamplin joint captains.

They were inspirational to the younger players on the team, and the first-years played brilliantly too.



Munster success for Ursuline Second Year Gaelic Footballers

The Ursuline Second Years travelled to Mallow on Thursday, 7 April, for a second-year, Munster Blitz with over sixty teams entered.

The School fielded two teams. Ursuline Team 1 played qualifiers in the morning against Kilrush, Clare and St Flannan’s, Clare.

This meant UCT qualified to a Munster B Semi-Final against Coachford, Cork. The Second Years beat them by five points after a great performance from the goalkeeper and backs.

In the final, Ursuline beat St Flannans, which meant joint captains Amber and Sophie collected the silverware. Grace Forde and Caoimhe Stakelum were ever reliant on free-taking duties throughout the four games.

The Ursuline Two team were also excellent as they impressively won their first two games of the competition, only to be beaten in the Semi-Final by Mount Mercy, Cork.

Ciara Corcoran captained the side, and she led by example in all games putting in great performances.

Well done to all the Gaelic Footballer who were delighted to be involved in competitive games for the school.