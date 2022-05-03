Search

03 May 2022

New Shannon Airport to Barcelona service takes to the skies

New Shannon Airport to Barcelona service takes to the skies

File image: Barcelona

Reporter:

Reporter

03 May 2022 8:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

THE NEW service connecting Shannon Airport and Barcelona took off for the first time today. 

The inaugural service between Shannon and Barcelona-Girona took to the skies at 8:40am with a holiday buzz in the departure lounge. 

The new service will operate twice weekly, each Tuesday and Saturday until the end of October 2022.This is the second service by Ryanair to the Catalonia region from Shannon Airport.

Commenting on Shannon Airport’s Barcelona-Girona route, Jim Lynch from Clarecastle in Co. Clare, a passenger on today’s inaugural service said he is delighted with the new service.

"I am lucky enough to have a house just over the border in France. I will arrive now in Girona, and I will be able to pick up my car and will hopefully be in my house in about 45 minutes.

"That basically means leaving Shannon Airport at 8.40am and being in my house in the South of France at about 12.30pm Irish time, which is just incredible.

Tipperary U20 hurling team named with one change for Munster Final

The game gets underway in Limerick tomorrow evening

"I hope people use this flight. Just to go to Barcelona for the weekend, you can get on the plane, and get into Barcelona and have a great time. Girona is a beautiful city also.

"People normally head to Barcelona, but you can go to Girona itself for two or three days – it is a fabulous city as well. So, I am delighted with the flight and long may it last."

The new service will be welcome news to many football enthusiasts as in addition to the already established Shannon-Barcelona service, this offers them an additional access option for the opportunity to watch FC Barcelona in action.

The new Barcelona-Girona service is part of Ryanair’s summer schedule which is delivering over 60 weekly flights from Shannon Airport to 20 plus destinations in 2022.

LINK: Tipperary minor Munster semi-final to be streamed tonight

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media