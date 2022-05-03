Search

03 May 2022

Tipperary U20 hurling team named with one change for Munster Final

The game gets underway in Limerick tomorrow evening

John Campion

Tipperary's John Campion pictured in action against Cork - he lines out at midfield tomorrow evening.

Reporter:

news reporter

03 May 2022 6:03 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Tipperary Under 20 hurling team and subs for tomorrow evenings Munster final against Limerick  in the TUS Gaelic Grounds has been named by Manager Brendan Cummins.

Loughmore Castleiney attacker Ed Connolly is ruled out with a cruciate knee ligament injury and is replaced by Josh Keller of Nenagh Eire Og.

The game is live on TG4.

The team is:


1 (GK)
 
Paidí Williams
Kilruane MacDonaghs
2
 
Conor Cadell
J.K. Brackens
3
 
Conor O'Dwyer
Cashel King Cormacs
4
 
Luke Shanahan
Upperchurch Drombane
5
 
Cathal Quinn
Cashel King Cormacs
6
 
James Armstrong
Thurles Sarsfields
7
 
Michael Corcoran
Silvermines
8
 
Darragh Stakelum
Thurles Sarsfields
9
 
John Campion
Drom-Inch
10
 
Josh Keller
Nenagh Eire Og
11
 
Peter McGarry
St Mary's
12
 
Eddie Ryan
Borrisoleigh
13
 
Kyle Shelly
Moycarkey Borris
14
 
Jack Leamy
Golden Kilfeacle
15
 
Paddy Creedon
Thurles Sarsfields


16 (GK)
 
Jason O'Dwyer
Clonoulty Rossmore
17
 
Tony Cahill
Drom-Inch
18
 
Colm Fogarty
Lorrha Dorrha
19
 
Sean Keanneally
Moneygall
20
 
Ciaran McCormack
Loughmore Castleiney
21
 
Conor McKelvey
Silvermines
22
 
James Morris
St Mary's
23
 
Conor O'Brien
CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
24
 
Conor Ryan
Borrisokane


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media