Search

05 May 2022

Tipperary Bealtaine Festival launch

Walk and talk with Éanna

Tipperary Bealtaine Festival launch

Talk and walk with Éanna in Tipperary Town

Reporter:

Reporter

05 May 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie


The Tipperary Bealtaine Festival launch will take place at 6pm on Thursday May 5 when acclaimed botanist and zoologist leads  a talk & walk from  Tipperary Excel Arts & Heritage Centre, Tipperary Town.

 Éanna is a botanist by profession and a zoologist by passion. She was responsible for much of the ground breaking species distribution mapping carried out by An Foras Forbartha in the 1970's & 80's. She has been a lecturer in sustainable development in DIT for over twenty years.

Refreshments will be provided upon arrival with a talk in the Tipperary Excel Arts & Heritage Centre followed by a walk to the Tipperary Hills.

We would be delighted to see you there - you can register for this event here on Eventbrite or by ringing Tipperary Town Library on 05261 66126 or emailing libraries@tipperarycoco.ie.

Please wear suitable footwear and clothing for the walk.

Ardfinnan GAA club to host Darkness Into Light walk

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media