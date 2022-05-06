Irish Water are repairing a burst water main in Cashel
Irish Water is carrying out repairs to a burst water main in the Cashel area today.
They expect Regaile, Killough, Cashel and surrounding areas.
The works are scheduled to be complete by 7pm on May 6.
A temporary traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the repairs.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
